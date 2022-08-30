Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 29
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life - 2-6-24-32-39, Lucky Ball: 11
MassCash: 19-25-26-31-35
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $153,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Numbers Day - 8-4-8-1
Numbers Evening - 9-5-9-2
Powerball - 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3 Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000
GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT