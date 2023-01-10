Expand / Collapse search
Masked men armed with rifle, handgun rob Brink's armored truck in Maryland: police

Hyattsville Police say suspects seen leaving Truist Bank location in black BMW SUV

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Police in Maryland are searching Tuesday for two masked gunmen accused of robbing a Brink’s armored truck outside a bank in Hyattsville. 

The robbery happened Monday afternoon at a Truist Bank location in the 3400 block of East-West Highway, according to the Hyattsville Police Department. 

"At 4:10 p.m., the Brink’s employee was taking cash out of [an] ATM when they were approached by two armed men," police said in a statement. "The men took cash from the ATM and the Brink’s employee's gun." 

Investigators say the suspects were Black males armed with a rifle and handgun and were wearing black ski masks and cargo pants. 

A Brink's armored truck is parked outside the Truist Bank targeted in Hyattsville, Md.

A Brink's armored truck is parked outside the Truist Bank targeted in Hyattsville, Md. (Google Maps)

They were last observed fleeing the area in a black BMW SUV with tinted windows. 

A Hyattsville, Md., bank is seen from above Monday after police say a Brink's armored truck was robbed.

A Hyattsville, Md., bank is seen from above Monday after police say a Brink's armored truck was robbed. (WTTG Fox 5 DC)

A Hyattsville, Md., bank where police say a Brink's armored truck was robbed.

A Hyattsville, Md., bank where police say a Brink's armored truck was robbed. (WTTG Fox 5 DC)

The amount of cash that was stolen was not immediately disclosed. 

The Hyattsville Police Department says a Brink's employee was retrieving money from an ATM when the employee was approached by two masked gunmen. Shown here is a Brink's truck in California.

The Hyattsville Police Department says a Brink's employee was retrieving money from an ATM when the employee was approached by two masked gunmen. Shown here is a Brink's truck in California. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Police urged the public to stay away from the area while investigators search for evidence. 

"Normally around here it's really a safe place, but hearing that is really upsetting," Gianie Small told WTTG Fox 5 DC.

"To say that you are going to use a gun to rob somebody else when they have a gun —you know, that's just crazy," Camar Gregorio of Prince George's County added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hyattsville Police Department for further comment. 

