NYC thieves distract Brink's armored truck driver, make off with $300K in cash: cops

A team of New York City thieves stole $300,000 from a Brink's armored car in a scheme where they distracted the driver by asking for directions, police said.

The driver was making a money drop at a Chase Bank in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 1 p.m. Friday when two individuals asked him for directions, according to the New York Police Department.

"While the employee was distracted another unknown individual quickly removed a bag that was left unattended on the bumper of the armored Brink's truck and fled the scene on foot," the NYPD told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

After the theft of the unattended bag, the two people who distracted the driver also fled the scene.

"They just distracted him while talking to him," a police spokesman told the New York Post, adding that there's no sign this was an inside job. "It was a crime of opportunity. Someone saw an opportunity."

The suspect who stole the bag off the bumper is described by police as a "male with a light complexion and a slim build, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, gray pants and black sneakers."

The two suspects who distracted the driver are both described as males with "medium complexion," with one of the suspects wearing all black during the incident, including a black face mask.

Police are calling on members of the public with information on the case to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). ⁠⁠