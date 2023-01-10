Suspect on the loose after mass stabbing inside Maryland McDonald’s: reports

A suspect remains at large in Maryland after three men were stabbed inside a McDonald’s restaurant early Tuesday, authorities said.

The stabbing incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring, FOX5 DC reported.

The three victims suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the station reported, citing police.

Officials said officers arrived to find two men stabbed, while a third man returned to the restaurant a short time later and told police he had also been stabbed, WUSA-TV reported.

The suspect had already fled the restaurant by the time officers arrived.

Officers secured the area and were searching for the suspect, the Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted.

Investigators don’t believe any employees were involved in the incident, the report said.

The circumstances leading up to the triple stabbing were not immediately clear.