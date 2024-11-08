Masked attackers who attacked Jewish students near Chicago's DePaul University seen in new photos

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) has released images of two suspects wanted for attacking two Jewish students near DePaul University on Wednesday afternoon in what law enforcement is describing as a "battery/hate crime."

The incident took place in Lincoln Park near DePaul University while two students were showing their support for Israel, CPD says.

"During this incident, an offender verbally engaged the victim and made antisemitic remarks before repeatedly striking the victim," CPD said.

One of the victims was a former member of the Israel Defense Forces who was wearing a sign identifying him as such and inviting conversation, according to Josh Weiner, a co-founder of the Chicago Jewish Alliance, who said he knows both victims and had spoken with them since the incident, per Reuters.

The suspects are described as two males who are both around 20 years old and weigh between 150 and 170 pounds.

The first suspect was wearing a black balaclava covering his face, a white T-shirt and khaki pants. He is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

The second suspect has a beard, short dark hair with shaved sides. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261.

Robert Manuel, the university's president, said the incident took place in front of the Student Center at around 3:20 p.m., prompting a public safety alert for faculty, staff and students.

"I’m appalled to share that the attack targeted two Jewish students at DePaul who were visibly showing their support for Israel," Manuel said Thursday.

The two students declined medical treatment for their injuries, he said.

"We are outraged that this occurred on our campus. It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual," Manuel said.

The university is offering care and resources to the students and working with Chicago police.

"We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident," he added.

Following the attack, DePaul stated it will "continue to do everything possible to ensure" it is "safe and welcoming" for all members of its "diverse university community."

"We recognize that for a significant portion of our Jewish community, Israel is a core part of their Jewish identity," Manuel said. "Those students – and every student - should feel safe on our university campus. Our shared expectations and guiding principles make it clear that DePaul will not tolerate any acts of hatred or violence."

"Please know that the safety and wellbeing of our university community remains our highest priority," Manuel concluded.

DePaul University was one of many schools across the U.S. with active anti-Israel demonstrations earlier this year.

Chicago police officers cleared an anti-Israel encampment from the university's quad on May 16 after more than two weeks of protests led to the closure of all green spaces.

Reuters contributed to this report.