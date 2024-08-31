Jewish students attacked with glass bottle on University of Pittsburgh campus as students return to classes

A group of Jewish students at the University of Pittsburgh was allegedly attacked with a glass bottle, leaving two students injured, the university announced.

According to a statement from the Pennsylvania college, students were attacked near the Cathedral of Learning, a focal point on the Pittsburgh campus, around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Two students were injured in the attacks. The students, who were wearing traditional Jewish yarmulkes, were treated at the scene, the university said.

The alleged perpetrator, the university said, had no known university affiliation and was immediately arrested by Pitt Police.

The suspect was wearing a kaffiyeh, a traditional checkered scarf worn in the Middle East and increasingly displayed as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians.

University leaders were in contact with the Hillel University Center as well as the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

The university condemned the attack, calling it "appalling."

"To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated," the statement said. "Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation."

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said "antisemitism and hate-fueled violence of any kind has no place" in the community.

"No matter what you look like, where you come from, or who you do or do not pray to, you deserve to feel safe on your campus here in Pennsylvania," Shapiro posted on X. "As an investigation proceeds, let me be clear: antisemitism and hate-fueled violence of any kind has no place in our Commonwealth.

"Lori and I are praying for the students injured and the Pitt community."

Antisemitism has been on the rise in the U.S. since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, when terrorists invaded Israel and killed approximately 1,200. More than 240 others were taken hostage.

The Hamas attacks and subsequent Israel-Hamas war have had a toll on college campuses, with many descending into ongoing protests and sit-ins.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Police Department for comment.