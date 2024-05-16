Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago

Chicago police clear out anti-Israel encampment at DePaul University

DePaul University closes all green spaces, warning anti-Israel protesters anyone who breaches the fence will be arrested

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
close
Colleges need summer 'do-over' after protests led to campus fear: Jewish student Video

Colleges need summer 'do-over' after protests led to campus fear: Jewish student

A Jewish student at Brandeis University, Shai Goldberg-Kellman, shares how colleges need a summer do-over to figure out how to combat antisemitism and protect free speech on college campuses.

Chicago police officers were seen Thursday morning taking down an anti-Israel encampment that had persisted for more than two weeks at DePaul University. 

Officers in riot gear were seen on the North Side campus just before 6 a.m. to clear the encampment on DePaul University's Lincoln Park quad, WLS reported. 

The encampment began on April 30. 

In a letter on Thursday morning, DePaul President Robert L. Manuel said "our Office of Public Safety and Chicago Police are now disassembling the encampment. Every person currently in the encampment will be given the opportunity to leave peacefully and without being arrested. I urge all there to leave peacefully and return home." 

NORTH CAROLINA BILL TO STOP PROTESTERS FROM USING MASKS TO HIDE IDENTITIES ADVANCES WITHOUT HEALTH EXEMPTION 

Police at DePaul encampment aerial view

Police clear out protest encampment at DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois. (WFLD)

"Since the encampment began on April 30, the situation has steadily escalated with physical altercations, credible threats of violence from people not associated with our community, an inability for the other members of our community to take part in the core academic experiences on our campus, and an ever-growing series of threats to the people involved in the encampment and our community members," he wrote. "From the beginning of the encampment, I have said that we would protect free speech and the ability to dissent until it either prevented us from carrying out the operations of our university or threatened the safety of the members of our community. I am deeply saddened to say the encampment has crossed that line." 

Manuel said university negotiators were unable to reach a shared resolution with the DePaul Divestment Coalition after 17 days of discussions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Effective immediately, the quad and all other green spaces on the Lincoln Park Campus will be closed to everyone," the university president said. These spaces will remain closed until further notice so that we can begin property repairs and return to normal operations. Anyone who tries to breach the fence around the quad or any of the green spaces on the Lincoln Park Campus will be trespassed, arrested, and suspended. DePaul will continue to investigate every reported complaint of harassment or discrimination that we receive resulting from the encampment or subsequent events."   

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 