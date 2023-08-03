Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland teenager faces murder charges in connection to Eastern Shore shooting

Bisheri Damond Jacobs faces murder charges, conspiracy to commit murder, and more

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Salisbury, Maryland, teenager was arrested Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man Monday night.

Maryland State Police said Bisheri Damond Jacobs, 19, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the Salisbury Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Pemberton Manor Apartments.

Bisheri Damond Jacobs mugshot

Bisheri Damond Jacobs booking photo (Maryland State Police)

When officers arrived, they found Keith Lamont Chaney, 34, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Chaney was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Maryland State Trooper

Maryland State Trooper (Maryland State Police)

With assistance from the Salisbury Police Department, Maryland State Police arrested Jacobs at his residence on Wednesday.

He was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center and held without bond.

State Police continue to lead the investigation into the shooting, while the Salisbury Police Department and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division assist.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 443-366-5072.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.