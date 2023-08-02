Maryland employee arrested for stealing 'destructive devices' from his job

A Maryland man was recently arrested after investigators found that he stole "destructive devices" from his employer, officials said.

Stephen K. Thompson, 48, was charged with eight counts of manufacturing and possessing an explosive device on Monday. He was also charged with one count of possessing explosives without a license and theft between $1,500 and $2,000.

Authorities were tipped off by Thompson's estranged wife, who told them that she found suspicious items in their basement. Maryland bomb technicians investigated the scene and determined the items were blasting caps, which are also known as detonators.

"Blasting caps are highly sensitive devices used with explosives to initiate controlled detonations for construction, mining, and demolition," Maryland's Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a statement.

"However, these devices pose an imminent threat to public safety, property, and the environment in the wrong hands," officials added. "The potential consequences of their illicit use can be catastrophic, leading to severe injuries, loss of life, and extensive property damage."

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said that the blasting caps can jeopardize public safely if illegally possessed and used.

"The quick recognition of the potential hazard with these devices and her decision to immediately contact local authorities was absolutely appropriate in this incident," Geraci said. "This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the national message, ‘See Something, Say Something.’"

Thompson was transported to Washington County Detention Center where he is held without bond.