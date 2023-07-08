Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland teen killed on Puerto Rico beach while on vacation

The DC-area teenager attended James Hubert Blake High School in Maryland

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
At least 6 injured in El Paso shooting Video

At least 6 injured in El Paso shooting

Police said at least eight people were injured when gunfire broke out overnight Friday in El Paso, Texas. The shooting reportedly happened at a house party. (KFOX El Paso)

A teenager from Maryland who was vacationing in Puerto Rico was murdered on July 1 on a beach.

The Puerto Rico Police Bureau said the teenager was murdered on an Isla Verde beach near the Casa Cuba club on July 1 after an altercation broke out.

According to FOX 5, Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, who police consider a suspect, turned himself in on Friday morning in connection to the shooting.

The teenager was identified as Tommy Grays III, who was a rising junior at James Hubert Blake High School in Montgomery, Maryland.

TENNESSEE DEPUTIES FIND BODY IN LAKE DURING SEARCH FOR MISSING 3-YEAR-OLD CHILD

Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez mugshot

Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez (El Negociado de la Policía de Puerto Rico)

The high school sent out a letter to students and staff describing the teenager as "extremely loving, thoughtful, and funny." 

Grays' father told NBC Washington that his son is being viewed as a villain by some people in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico

Isla Verde beach in Puerto Rico (Google Maps)

MEMPHIS HIGH-RISE SQUATTER FOUND LIVING WITH STOLEN ITEMS FROM ANOTHER NEARBY APARTMENT: POLICE

"My boy was an innocent kid with not a single violent bone in his body," Tommy Grays said. "He had never been in a physical fight a day in his life and he lost his life, and it’s being said he was being violent. Makes no sense."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Casa Cuba club Puerto Rico

Casa Cuba club (Google Maps)

According to the father, Tommy Grays, the argument involved a different family member and ended when Martínez allegedly grabbed a gun.

"My son had actually stopped the situation happening," Tommy Grays said. "He then walked back to the beach and was in the water with his stepfather when the guy came running back up with the gun shooting at them."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.