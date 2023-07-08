Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Memphis high-rise squatter found living with stolen items from another nearby apartment: police

The Memphis man allegedly stole a Samsung TV from an apartment lobby

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
An alleged squatter in Memphis, Tennessee was arrested while occupying a room that he didn't rent or own and was found in possession of stolen items from a nearby apartment, according to police.

A Memphis Police Department officer wrote in the arrest ticket that lshmail Fason, 38, allegedly was squatting in room 315 of the Serenity at Highland apartment and was caught on June 6.

On July 6, Fason was allegedly caught living in room 513 without permission and was banned from the property. Officers were told by management staff at the apartment that Fason allegedly broke the padlocks to the vacant apartments to gain access.

Fason was arrested on July 6 and taken to a nearby police station to be questioned.

Memphis apartment

The Monarch and Serenity at Highland apartments. (Shelby County, Tennessee and Google Maps)

According to the arrest ticket, management at the complex also said that there were "several" items from the room which were taken in a burglary on June 25 at the Highland Terrace Apartments.

lshmail Fason mugshot

lshmail Fason, 38 (Shelby County)

Officials also wrote in the arrest ticket that Fason was seen on security video stealing a Samsung television from The Monarch apartment building lobby on July 3.

Fason is being charged with two counts of burglary, one count of theft of property $1,000 or less, two counts of vandalism, and one count of criminal trespassing.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.