Tennessee deputies find body in lake during search for missing 3-year-old child

Sheriff's deputies in Memphis, Tennessee found a body in a lake while searching for a missing 3-year-old child.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet on Friday that 3-year-old Israel Powell went missing on Thursday night and was last seen on the 5100 block of Laurel Springs Dr. in Memphis. Powell was last seen with his 4-year-old sister at around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, the sheriff's office told FOX Memphis.

When deputies arrived at the scene on early Friday morning, the girl was only found.

The mother realized that her children were missing at around 5 a.m. on Friday, not knowing that her daughter was in the hospital.

While searching, deputies recovered a body at Jamieson Lake on Friday at around 1 p.m., only a nine-minute walk from where the child was last seen.

Officials haven't officially identified the body as Israel Powell's.