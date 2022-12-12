Expand / Collapse search
Maryland suspect in 2 shootings wounded by officer

MD homicide unit to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Associated Press
A man suspected in two fatal shootings that occurred less than two hours apart in a Maryland Eastern Shore community was wounded by a police officer before being taken in on murder charges, state police said on Saturday.

Tramelle Lamar Williams, 22, of Cambridge, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and other related crimes, according to a Maryland State Police news release. Williams was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital when he was shot on Friday evening.

The Cambridge Police Department asked the state police’s homicide unit to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The two agencies also will investigate Thursday night’s deaths of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69, both of Cambridge. Investigators believe Daniels was shot during an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m., while Fields was killed about 9 p.m.

Investigators said officers approached a man Friday night as he attempted to break into Fields’ vehicle. The man matched the description of a suspect for both fatal shootings, the news release said.

A Maryland suspect in two shootings was wounded by a police officer before being taken into custody. The state police’s homicide unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that Williams displayed a handgun after a short foot pursuit. A city officer then fired their police firearm in response and struck Willliams, the release said.

Williams was awaiting an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has an attorney.