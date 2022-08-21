Expand / Collapse search
Maryland police search for missing 26-year-old mom Danielle Vines, infant son Christian missing for sixth day

Danielle Vines and her infant son, Christian Wilson, have been missing from Prince Georges County since Tuesday

Danielle Wallace
Danielle Wallace
Maryland police outside the Washington-D.C. metropolitan area are looking for a 26-year-old mother and her infant son who have been missing for at least six days as of Sunday. 

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Danielle Vines and her 8-month-old infant son, Christian Wilson. 

The missing mother and son from Prince Georges County were last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Vines is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray pants, according to a Friday press release. 

The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old, mother and her 8-month-old, infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Prince Georges County.  

Wilson is approximately 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother, wearing a blue onesie. 

"Police and family are concerned for their welfare," Montgomery County police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vines and Wilson is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the 3rd District Investigative Section at 301-773-6884.

