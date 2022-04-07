Maryland police release footage of 'sick' attack on senior citizen

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland police have released footage of four individuals who allegedly assaulted a senior citizen and attempted to steal her car.

Four suspects approached a female victim on March 29 at 6:40 p.m. in the Capitol Heights area as she arrived home after running errands, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Police say that the suspects pushed the senior citizen to the ground, demanded that she give them her car keys. Authorities said they searched her pockets and took some of her belongings.

After obtaining the car keys, the suspects began to run away. The female victim ran to a neighbor's house, but one of the suspects allegedly tackled her, which caused the victim to suffer two broken bones, according to police.

The woman can be heard screaming "help me" throughout the video.

The suspects did not steal the victim's car, according to the press release.

Prince George's County Police Department Chief Malik Aziz called the incident "very sick" and "disturbing."

"The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me and everyone who has watched the video. Our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and not be violently accosted in our neighborhoods where we live peacefully," Aziz said.

Aziz is asking the public for help in identifying the suspects, and a cash reward of up to $2,500 is currently being offered.

"We need our community’s help in arresting these suspects so that they may be brought to justice and held accountable for their senseless act of violence. We are asking the community to look at this video and the pictures of the suspects and call us with information," he said.

There have been 132 reported carjackings in Prince George's County in 2022, according to police, who have made 54 arrests in relation.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Carjacking Interdiction Unit at 301-516-3788.