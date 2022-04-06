Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland school lockdowns due to suspicious activity lifted, suspect in custody

Lockdowns at Clarksburg High School and Rocky Mill Middle School in Montgomery County lasted over an hour

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after several Maryland schools were put into lockdown due to "suspicious activity" on Wednesday, authorities said.

Montgomery County police announced just before 11 a.m. that Clarksburg High School and Rocky Mill Middle School were sheltering in place. About an hour later, police said a suspect was in custody and the lockdowns at the schools were lifted. 

PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 1 HOSPITALIZED IN GOOD CONDITION

"Police have cleared Clarksburg High School to lift from lockdown status and resume normal school operations," Montgomery County Public Schools said. "Other schools in the area have been cleared to exit from shelter-in-place."

Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg, Maryland, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday.

Clarksburg High School in Clarksburg, Maryland, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday. (Google Earth)

Reports of an individual armed with a gun near the schools prompted the lockdown orders, FOX5DC reported, citing police.

Authorities didn't immediately release further details.

Your Money