Maryland school lockdowns due to suspicious activity lifted, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after several Maryland schools were put into lockdown due to "suspicious activity" on Wednesday, authorities said.

Montgomery County police announced just before 11 a.m. that Clarksburg High School and Rocky Mill Middle School were sheltering in place. About an hour later, police said a suspect was in custody and the lockdowns at the schools were lifted.

"Police have cleared Clarksburg High School to lift from lockdown status and resume normal school operations," Montgomery County Public Schools said. "Other schools in the area have been cleared to exit from shelter-in-place."

Reports of an individual armed with a gun near the schools prompted the lockdown orders, FOX5DC reported, citing police.

Authorities didn't immediately release further details.