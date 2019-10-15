[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).]

A Maryland police officer who was found dead in a parking garage Monday fatally shot himself, authorities said Tuesday.

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones initially said the death of Officer Thomas Bomba, 38, was being investigated as a homicide. However, authorities said in a statement Tuesday that Bomba had committed suicide.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday in downtown Silver Spring after the officer had been investigating a “disorderly subject.” Nothing was heard from him after his call for assistance.

CALIFORNIA LYFT DRIVER IS PULLED OVER SO POLICE CAN ARREST HER PASSENGER

Dozens of officers responded to Bomba’s call for backup, where they found him injured on the garage’s top floor. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

"Officer Bomba was a very dedicated officer who worked in downtown Silver Spring," Jones said on Monday. "We have typically been made aware of many different types of crimes that occur in downtown and Officer Bomba always been actively involved on patrol and addressing a lot of the concerns that have occurred in downtown Silver Spring."

MARYLAND POLICE OFFICER SHOT, KILLED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY PARKING GARAGE

Some roads in the area were closed to traffic and students at several students were kept inside Monday when it was believed Bomba’s killer was on the loose, Fox 5 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bomba is survivied by a wife and two children. He had been on the force for 13 years.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun, Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.