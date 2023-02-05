Maryland middle schooler brings loaded gun into classroom

A Maryland teenager brought a loaded handgun into their middle school classroom in Prince George's County, according to police.

Prince George's County Police said officers responded to William Wirt Middle School at around 11:40 a.m. Thursday morning after a student alerted school security that their 13-year-old classmate had a firearm.

According to investigators, the teenage boy was identified and informed police he had taken the loaded handgun into a classroom and placed it inside a drawer.

The gun was recovered, and no injuries were reported.

Principal Rhonda Simley said in a letter to the school community that the student would be "disciplined accordingly."

"The safety of our students is our top priority," Simley's letter read, according to FOX 5 DC.

"Please assist in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment by discussing with your child acceptable behaviors that support a positive school climate," the letter continued. "Discuss with your child the consequences, such as expulsion, for bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school."

The incident remains under investigation.