Maryland man leads police on chase with 5-ton military vehicle hours after being released from jail: officials

Michael Stevens II arrested in Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff’s Office says

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Maryland man was arrested hours after his release from jail for allegedly stealing a 5-ton military vehicle and leading police on a chase. 

The incident began Friday evening in Bel Air and ended in Baltimore, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. 

"The initial investigation indicates the suspect, identified as Michael D. Stevens II, 38, from Abingdon, had just been released from the Harford County Detention Center before stealing the vehicle," police said in a statement. 

"Stevens was returned to the Detention Center at 9:20 p.m., where he faces charges of motor vehicle theft and two counts of 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, and failing to obey a lawful order," the statement added. "He is currently being held on no bond." 

Maryland man arrested after jail release, police chase

Michael Stevens II is facing multiple charges after being brought back into custody on Friday night. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said its deputies first responded to a call around 6:35 p.m. "to a residence in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road, in Bel Air, for the report of a stolen a privately owned 1986 923-A 5-ton military vehicle." 

"Soon after, the vehicle was spotted entering the Town of Bel Air. The suspect continued, making his way down Rt. 24, before turning onto I-95," the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. 

"Multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks to disable the vehicle were attempted but failed. The truck continued into Baltimore City before coming to a stop on Conkling Street," the Sheriff's Office added. "The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene. Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to safely apprehend the suspect." 

Harford County Sheriff Office police vehicle

The Harford County Sheriff Office was one of multiple law enforcement agencies that responded to the vehicle theft. (Harford County Sheriff Office)

Investigators say there were no injuries, but during the pursuit, "Stevens crashed into multiple civilian vehicles." 

They are now asking those with damaged vehicles to come forward to police and file a report. 

"The safe resolution of this incident is contributed to the many law enforcement agencies working together including, Baltimore County Police Department, Maryland State Police, Baltimore Police Department, and the Bel Air Police Department," the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Harford County Sheriff Office vehicle outside headquarters

The Harford County Sheriff Office says the pursuit ended Friday night in Baltimore. (Harford County Sheriff Office)

It was not clear why Stevens was previously in custody. The motive for the vehicle theft from the home in Bel Air is unknown. 

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

