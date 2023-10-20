Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Maryland judge killed in ‘targeted attack’ after suspect’s divorce, custody hearing: officials

Andrew Wilkinson presided over a judgment hearing in Pedro Argote's divorce case on Thursday, authorities said

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland on Friday held a press conference regarding the fatal Thursday evening shooting of Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson of Hagerstown.

Maryland authorities said a judge was the victim of "a targeted attack" when he was gunned down outside his home Thursday night.

Law enforcement is looking for Pedro Argote in the killing of Washington County Circuit Court Assistant Judge Andrew Wilkinson. Authorities said there was a hearing earlier on Thursday, during which Wilkinson awarded child custody to a woman in Argote's divorce.

Argote was not present for that proceeding, they said.

"This was a targeted attack on judge Wilkinson," Washington County Sheriff Brian K. Albert said during a Friday morning press conference, adding that Argote, 49, has not been apprehended yet, and he is considered armed and dangerous. The suspect legally owns a firearm.

A photo of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson beside a photo of Pedro Argote

The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday named Pedro Argote, right, as a suspect in connection with the shooting of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson. (Washington County Bar Association/Washington County Sheriff)

Wilkinson, 52, died after the shooting in his driveway on Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. His wife and son were home at the time, according to authorities. 

Authorities responded to Argote's residence for "verbal domestic assaults" twice within the last two years, but he does not have a prior criminal record in Washington County, Albert said. 

Law enforcement investigates death of Maryland circuit judge Video

The sheriff's office said Argote drives "a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408." 

Washington County court records show that Wilkinson presided over a judgment hearing in Argote's divorce case stemming from 2022 on Thursday. The next hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31.

A silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408

Authorities identified Pedro Argote's vehicle as "a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408." (Washington County Sheriff)

Wilkinson had been an associate judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit since 2020, according to his profile on the Washington County website. He was born in Guam in 1971 and earned his degrees from the University of North Carolina and Emory University School of Law.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson being sworn in

Washington County Circuit Court Clerk Kevin Tucker, right, swears in Andrew F. Wilkinson as a circuit court judge on Jan. 10, 2020, as Wilkinson's wife, Stephanie, watches. (Julie E. Greene/Imagn)

The judge was pronounced dead at Meritus Medical Center.

Alert said the sheriff's office does not believe there is an ongoing threat to other judges in the area.

