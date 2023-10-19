Maryland judge fatally shot in driveway issued judgment in suspect's divorce case

Maryland authorities on Friday morning named Pedro Argote as a suspect in the fatal Thursday shooting of Washington County Circuit Court Assistant Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, 52, was found dead in his driveway on Olde Waterford Road Thursday evening with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is still searching for Argote, 49, and his vehicle, "a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, displaying Maryland registration plates 4EH0408."

"Anyone with information in reference to Argote’s location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "This continues to be an active investigation, certain details of the case will not be released to the public by law enforcement."

Washington County court records show that Wilkinson presided over a judgment hearing in Argote's divorce case stemming from 2022 on Thursday. The next hearing was scheduled for October 31.

Wilkinson had been an associate judge for the 4th Judicial Circuit since 2020, according to his profile on the Washington County website. He was born in Guam in 1971 and earned his degrees from the University of North Carolina and Emory University School of Law.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road around 8 p.m. Thursday. The residence was identified as Wilkinson's home by The Associated Press.

The judge was pronounced dead at Meritus Medical Center.

The sheriff's office is holding a press conference regarding the shooting later this morning.