Maryland high school violence: teacher thrown against lockers, flown to trauma center on helicopter

A Maryland high school teacher was assaulted Tuesday afternoon and had to be flown to a trauma center, police said.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, some 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

School Principal Shanif Pearl told parents in a letter that the assault stemmed from fighting between multiple students in which books, chairs and even desks were being thrown at each other. Teachers and staff reportedly tried to intervene, resulting in an injury.

The injured teacher is a 40-year-old female who was thrown into school lockers and lost consciousness, authorities said.

First responders arrived on the scene and called for a helicopter for the teacher and an ambulance for another patient. The sheriff’s office said her injuries are not life-threatening. Medical personnel said the teacher had lost consciousness and could not remember what had happened.

School administrators are working with police during the investigation. No further details about possible student injuries was released.

Shanif said students involved in the altercation face disciplinary consequences and assault charges. She said the school has resources in place "for any student who needs help managing conflicts with others and encourage our students to access available resources at school rather than resort to fighting or violence."