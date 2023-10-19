Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Maryland circuit judge dies after being shot outside his home; search for suspect underway

Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot in the driveway of his Maryland home

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Law enforcement investigates death of Maryland circuit judge Video

Law enforcement investigates death of Maryland circuit judge

According to FOX 5, Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot and killed in his home in Hagerstown, Maryland on Thursday night.

A circuit court judge in Maryland died Thursday evening after being shot outside his home, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was identified as the man found shot multiple times in the driveway of a residence in Hagerstown, Maryland, Thursday evening. 

The residence was identified as Wilkinson's home by The Associated Press.

Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was shot and killed in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night. (Washington County Bar Association)

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road at around 8 p.m. Thursday. At the location, Wilkinson was found in the driveway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Home

Wilkinson was transported to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, where he died from his injuries. (WTTG )

As of Friday morning, a suspect has not been identified or taken into custody, and a potential motive, if any, is not clear.

"This continues to be an active investigation; due to the ongoing investigation, certain details will not be released," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.