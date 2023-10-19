Maryland circuit judge dies after being shot outside his home; search for suspect underway

A circuit court judge in Maryland died Thursday evening after being shot outside his home, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was identified as the man found shot multiple times in the driveway of a residence in Hagerstown, Maryland, Thursday evening.

The residence was identified as Wilkinson's home by The Associated Press.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road at around 8 p.m. Thursday. At the location, Wilkinson was found in the driveway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

As of Friday morning, a suspect has not been identified or taken into custody, and a potential motive, if any, is not clear.

"This continues to be an active investigation; due to the ongoing investigation, certain details will not be released," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.