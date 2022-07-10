Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland authorities investigating fires, vandalism at multiple Bethesda churches

A Catholic Church in Bethesda, Maryland, sustained about $50,000 in damages

By Paul Best | Fox News
Two churches were set on fire and a third was vandalized in Bethesda, Maryland, this weekend, authorities said. 

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, authorities were called to North Bethesda United Methodist Church about vandalism and arson, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. 

  • Catholic church set on fire
    Image 1 of 2

    A fire was set in several pews at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church.  (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer)

  • Catholic church set on fire
    Image 2 of 2

    (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer)

About 1,000 feet away, investigators also found damaged headstones and "broken wood pieces" scattered around Wildwood Baptist Church. 

MINNESOTA PREGNANCY CENTER VANDALIZED BY ‘JANE’S REVENGE’: ‘WE SHOULD’VE DONE MORE’

Then on Sunday morning, Montgomery County fire officials were called to Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, where several pews had been set on fire

  • Damaged headstones at Wildwood Baptist Church
    Image 1 of 2

    Headstones were damaged at a cemetery beside Wildwood Baptist Church on Saturday morning.  (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer)

  • Church set on fire in Maryland
    Image 2 of 2

    Authorities are investigating an arson at North Bethesda United Methodist Church.  (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer)

Damage was estimated at $50,000 at the Catholic church, which is about a mile away from the other two churches that were vandalized, according to Fox 5 DC. 

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service's arson tipline at 240-777-2263. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 