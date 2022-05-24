Expand / Collapse search
Maryland armed robbery suspect drops wallet with ID inside at the scene: report

Armed robbery occurred at 7-Eleven in Takoma Park, Maryland

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Maryland man suspected of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning learned that haste makes waste after he dropped his wallet and ID while fleeing the scene, according to a report.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive in Takoma Park, according to MoCo PG News, a Twitter account covering crime events in Montgomery and Prince George’s County.

The suspect reportedly entered the store with a revolver and demanded cash from the register. He apparently fled with the money in a Chevy Camaro – but not before leaving something important behind.

The suspect dropped his wallet, which contained his ID, while fleeing the store, according to the account.

It was unclear whether any arrests were made following the incident.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Takoma Park Police Department but didn’t immediately hear back.

Takoma Park is located in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.