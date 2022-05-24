NYPD searching for brazen purse-snatcher who robbed 90-year-old woman in Manhattan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A brazen thief in New York City snatched a 90-year-old woman’s purse as she was walking in Manhattan earlier this month, authorities said Monday.

The theft happened around 6:45 p.m. on May 10 in front of 20 West 64th Street in Manhattan’s Upper West side neighborhood, police said.

The incident comes as citywide grand larceny has spiked 51.8% so far this year, with 18,732 cases reported through May 22 compared to 12,344 during the same period last year, according to NYPD statistics.

The New York Police Department released video Monday showing an unknown male walk up behind the older woman as she wheeled her walker. The suspect reaches into the woman’s walker and grabs her purse before he jogs away, according to the video.

The woman appears to pause for a moment before turning to follow the suspect.

While police did not immediately provide any details about the male suspect, investigators released a surveillance image of him appearing to stash the woman's purse under his jacket.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the grand larceny suspect to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).