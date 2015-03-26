Maryland 12-year-old charged in toddler's death, police say

Police say a 12-year-old boy is being charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of a 2-year-old foster child living with his family.

The boy is being charged as a juvenile and his name is not being released. Police spokeswoman Julie Parker says the boy's father called 911 Tuesday night to report the girl was unresponsive. The man performed CPR on the child, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Parker says an autopsy confirmed the child, identified as Aniyah Batchelor, died of blunt-force trauma. The 12-year-old, who lives in Fort Washington, was charged Wednesday and made his first appearance in court Thursday. He is being held at the Cheltenham Youth Facility.