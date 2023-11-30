Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NASA

Mary Cleave, first female astronaut to fly after Challenger explosion, dies at 76

Mary Cleave, 76, was a decorated NASA astronaut who flew two spaceflights on the shuttle Atlantis

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
NASA says there is no evidence UFOs have alien origins Video

NASA says there is no evidence UFOs have alien origins

Harvard Professor Avi Loeb on the questions surrounding UFOs after NASA claims there is no connection to aliens

Retired astronaut Mary Cleave, the first woman to crew a spaceflight after the shocking Challenger explosion of 1986, died on Monday, NASA announced. She was 76.

A cause of death was not immediately released. 

Cleave, a scientist with training in civil and environmental engineering, was the first woman to serve as an associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. 

"I’m sad we’ve lost trail blazer Dr. Mary Cleave, shuttle astronaut, veteran of two spaceflights, and first woman to lead the Science Mission Directorate as associate administrator," said NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana. "Mary was a force of nature with a passion for science, exploration, and caring for our home planet. She will be missed."

ASTRONOMERS DISCOVER SOLAR SYSTEM WITH 6 PLANETS IN PERFECT SYNC

Astronaut Mary Cleave

NASA Astronaut Mary L. Cleave. April 8, 1985.  (NASA)

Born in Southampton, New York, in 1947 to Howard and Barbara Cleave, both teachers, Mary Cleave received a Bachelor of Science degree in biological sciences from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, in 1969. She went on to obtain a Master of Science in microbial ecology and a doctorate in civil and environmental engineering at Utah State University, Logan, in 1975 and 1979, respectively.

Cleave was selected as an astronaut in May 1980. 

Five years later, she launched her first NASA mission, STS-61B, aboard the space shuttle Atlantis on Nov. 26, 1985. 

On that mission, the crew deployed communications satellites, conducted two six-hour spacewalks to demonstrate space station construction techniques, operated the Continuous Flow Electrophoresis experiment for McDonnell Douglas and a Getaway Special container for Telesat and tested the Orbiter Experiments Digital Autopilot, NASA said in a statement.

NASA HAS AMBITIOUS BLUEPRINT FOR BUILDING HOMES ON THE MOON BY 2040

The crew of STS-30

The prime crew of NASA's upcoming STS-30 mission on the Space Shuttle Atlantis, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, March 1989. The insignia of the mission, scheduled for May of the same year, is at the top right. From left to right, they are Ronald J Grabe (pilot), David M Walker (Commander), and mission specialists Norman E Thagard, Mary L Cleave and Mark C Lee. (Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

In 1989, Cleave became the first woman to fly in space after the Challenger tragedy, in which seven astronauts died after the shuttle exploded shortly after its launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Jan. 28, 1986. The mission, STS-30, was her second aboard the shuttle Atlantis. 

Over four days, the Atlantis crew successfully deployed the Magellan Venus exploration spacecraft, the first planetary probe to be deployed from a space shuttle. Magellan arrived at Venus in August 1990 and mapped more than 95% of the planet's surface, NASA said.

The STS-30 crew also worked on secondary payloads involving indium crystal growth, electrical storms, and Earth observation studies, according to NASA. 

NASA RECEIVES LASER BEAM FROM 10 MILLION MILES AWAY: ‘FIRST LIGHT’

Mary Cleave as an astronaut candidate

American engineer and NASA astronaut candidate Mary L Cleave, wearing a light blue flightsuit, and holding model of the space shuttle, in a studio portrait with the American flag in the background at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, January 1981. (Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

After the mission, Cleave transferred to NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, in 1991. There, she worked in a laboratory that monitored ocean vegetation globally. 

In 2000, Cleave became deputy associate administrator for advanced planning in the Office of Earth Science at NASA’s Headquarters in Washington, D.C. From 2005 to 2007, she was the associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, where she "guided an array of research and scientific exploration programs for planet Earth, space weather, the solar system, and the universe," NASA said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleave received numerous awards throughout her career, including two NASA Space Flight medals; two NASA Exceptional Service medals; an American Astronautical Society Flight Achievement Award; a NASA Exceptional Achievement Medal; and NASA Engineer of the Year.

Cleave retired from NASA in February 2007. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.