Martha's Vineyard armed suspects remain at large after robbing bank, tying up employees

Authorities are on the hunt for three suspects accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint and tying up the employees.

The Tisbury Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning that there had been an armed robbery at Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts.

Three armed robbers entered the bank around 8:15 a.m., tied up the employees, and fled in a stolen vehicle belonging to one of the employees, the Vineyard Gazette reported.

A bank spokesman told the paper there were no injuries and that everyone is safe.

No suspects have been taken into custody as of Thursday afternoon, Tisbury police noted.

It was unclear how much money had been stolen. At the request of law enforcement, the bank remained closed to the public, though drive-through windows remained open.

Massachusetts State Police’s Crime Scene Unit and the FBI were assisting in the investigation, Tisbury police said.