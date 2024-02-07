Married Virginia teacher faces up to 50 years in prison after sex crimes with student at his home: prosecutor

A married, 25-year-old Virginia teacher faces up to 50 years behind bars after having sex with her 14-year-old student, including in his parents' home, where "her DNA was recovered from his bed linens," prosecutors said.

Hungary Creek Middle School teacher Megan Pauline Jordan is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to four counts of carnal knowledge and one count of indecent liberties of a minor, according to a Tuesday announcement from Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor.

"During the 2022-23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student," Taylor wrote. "On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens."

Taylor wrote that Jordan could face "up to 50 years in prison with the charges she has plead guilty to." Her sentencing is scheduled for May 20, according to court records. She has been behind bars without bond at Henrico County Jail since June 30, 2023, according to online inmate records.

"I must recognize the brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division. We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something," Taylor wrote. "Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions."

Jordan was initially charged with five counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor when she was arrested in June 2023, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Jordan got married in 2021, according to public records.

The Henrico County Public School District addressed the "extremely serious and upsetting situation" in an email to parents last year, according to the New York Post.

"We have communicated with families at the school and will continue to support our school community in any way needed," the district announced in a statement.

Jacqueline Reiner, Jordan's attorney, could not be reached for comment at press time.