Marines from Fort Pickett involved in Ohio crash: report

A group of about 30 U.S. Marines traveling by bus from Virginia to Ohio were involved in a two-vehicle crash south of Columbus on Saturday night, according to a report.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized with suffered unspecified injuries but none of the Marines was hurt, according to The Scioto Post of Circleville, Ohio.

The injured driver received initial medical assistance from one of the traveling Marines, the report said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. along Highway 23 in Pickaway County, the report said. It involved a smaller bus containing only a driver and a larger second bus carrying Marine Corps personnel from Fort Pickett in Virginia, according to the newspaper.

The Marines were heading to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base near Columbus, the report said.

The military personnel were aboard a chartered vehicle, not a military-owned vehicle, the Post reported.

Photos posted by the newspaper showed the non-Marine bus crumpled and on its side along the roadway.

The bus carrying the Marines showed tire damage along the driver’s side.

Another photo showed that a guard rail along the roadway had been damaged in the crash.

The Marine Corps passengers were seen standing along the side of the road as emergency responders worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation. Highway 23 was closed for about two hours, according to the newspaper.