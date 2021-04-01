Marine father's salute to son goes viral: report

A video that reportedly showed a Marine master sergeant saluting his son after becoming a second lieutenant went viral Wednesday and was called a "beautiful and inspiring moment."

The video was posted on Twitter and the father was identified as Master Sgt. Michael Fisher. The son was not named, according to a tweet from BroBible. It was unclear when the video was taken, but it was also shared by an AP reporter.

"I’ve watched you grow and mature and become the man that you are today," Fisher, who was in his dress blues, said. "You have always been respectful by saying, ‘Yes, sir, no sir; yes ma’am, no ma’am.’ A salute is a sign of respect. It is a privilege to render you your first salute."

The two men are about a foot away from each other, and Fisher slowly raises his right hand to his right brow. He chokes up and continues, "It’s even a greater honor to say congratulations, sir, for your commission."

The son, who is dressed in his fatigues, salutes his father.

Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary, responded, "This is a beautiful and inspiring moment between a father and his son. Gotta love it."