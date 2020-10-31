Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marines
Published

Marine who drowned saving another Marine honored for heroism

Lance Cpl. Corey Staten was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal 

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Marine from Maryland who drowned two years ago saving another Marine’s life has been honored for his heroism.

Lance Cpl. Corey Staten was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal -- the highest honor for non-combat bravery -- in a ceremony last week in Baltimore.

"It's hard to be a hero. It takes a lot," his father Walter Dukes told Fox 45 Baltimore, which covered the ceremony.

A photo depicting Lance Cpl. Corey Staten is displayed during an Award Ceremony held by 4th Combat Engineering Battalion in Baltimore, Oct. 24, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

A photo depicting Lance Cpl. Corey Staten is displayed during an Award Ceremony held by 4th Combat Engineering Battalion in Baltimore, Oct. 24, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso) (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

96-YEAR-OLD VETERAN AIMS TO BE OLDEST MARINE TO RUN MARINE CORPS MARATHON

"This achievement, even though he’s looking down on us, is greater than anything I can ever experience," Dukes said. "It’s bittersweet. But again, I'm so very, very proud to say that he was my son."

"It’s like he’s finally getting that recognition. He wasn’t looking for recognition, but he’s getting recognition," said Nancy Staten, the Marine's mother, according to the station.

It was the Fourth of July in 2018 when Staten and four other Marines decided to go swimming at the Fort Leonard Wood military post in Missouri where they were training.

.A U.S. Marine Corps Major with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion presents Lance Cpl. Corey Staten’s mother, Nancy Staten, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal during an award ceremony in Baltimore.

.A U.S. Marine Corps Major with 4th Combat Engineer Battalion presents Lance Cpl. Corey Staten’s mother, Nancy Staten, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal during an award ceremony in Baltimore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

The medal citation says that “without hesitation or regard to his own personal safety” Staten jumped into the river when he saw one of the other Marines struggling, Stars and Stripes reported Friday.

BODY OF DETROIT FIREFIGHTER WHO TRIED TO SAVE GIRLS FROM DROWNING RECOVERED FROM RIVER

But the current pulled him under and he never resurfaced.

The other Marine did not drown, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm so proud of him because he just acted unconsciously,” Dukes told Fox 45. “He just went in and his main concern was to save that person's life, Because how many people are willing to do that? To sacrifice themselves for someone else’s life?"