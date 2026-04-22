Marine veteran allegedly gunned down by husband in attack outside home, police say

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A 25-year-old Marine veteran who was leaving her relationship was killed in a Kansas shooting—allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband.

Ivy Unruh died April 20 after being shot days earlier outside her northeast Wichita apartment, according to police.

Her husband, 29-year-old Joshua Orlando, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, according to court records. He remains jailed on a $1.5 million bond after making his first court appearance, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5.

Authorities say Unruh was shot the morning of April 17 and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died. Orlando was taken into custody shortly after. The case is being investigated as a domestic violence homicide.

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Police said there were no prior domestic violence reports in Wichita involving the couple. Investigators confirmed Unruh had filed for divorce in August 2025 and had separated from Orlando. The two previously lived in Marion, Kansas.

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The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Unruh served from November 2020 to November 2024, rising to the rank of sergeant. She worked as a satellite transmission system operator and was awarded the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

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She deployed to Australia in 2023 as part of Marine Rotational Forces – Darwin, and her last duty assignment was with Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California, according to the Marine Corps.

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Unruh later worked as a broadcast engineer at PBS Kansas, according to her LinkedIn profile.

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Colleagues at PBS Kansas were stunned by the news. Station president Victor Hogstrom described the moment he learned what happened as shocking and difficult to process, telling KAKE News his initial reaction was one of disbelief. He remembered Unruh as a driven, reliable team member who was well-liked and respected by those she worked with, adding that she is deeply missed, according to the outlet.

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Even after her death, Unruh continued to serve others. Her family said in a GoFundMe post that she was an organ donor who saved six lives—"six pieces of her that will live on."

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"Six humans that still have life and get to go home to their families because of her," they wrote.

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Members of the veteran community also honored her final act of service. An American Legion post in Mulvane, Kansas, held an honor walk as Unruh was taken to donate her organs, recognizing her as a former Marine.

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Loved ones say they also hope her story raises awareness about the dangers of domestic violence.

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Wichita police spokesperson Kris Gupilan urged anyone experiencing abuse to seek help, saying in comments reported by KAKE News, "If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please know that resources are available and you are not alone. Help is available."

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The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to PBS Kansas and the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office for additional comment.