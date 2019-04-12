Injured Marine talks about Tunnel to Towers Foundation's valuable deeds

Marine Corporal Tony Porta’s home in Lovettsville, Virginia has wide hallways that allow him to move around in his wheelchair, and built-in technology that makes it possible for him to control a variety of things – such as doors and blinds -- through his iPad.

The “smart” home makes a world of difference for Porta, who was critically wounded in 2007 in a roadside bomb attack in Iraq that killed two of his fellow Marines. Porta lost an arm and suffered disfiguring scars on his head and most of his body.

When the Tunnel to Towers Foundation was approached about helping with a home that could make life easier for Porta, they didn’t hesitate to do what they could for the Marine.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS CONTINUES TO HELP FAMILIES OF FIRST RESPONDERS AND MILITARY VETERANS

On Friday, Porta told “Fox & Friends,” how much the foundation’s efforts have meant to him.

“They built me a house where I can actually do a lot of things by myself now,” Porta said. “I can control the temperature…I can help my wife sometimes cooking and things like that.”

MISSING IN AMERICA PROJECT BURIES 42 'UNCLAIMED' VETERANS IN TEXAS AND FLORIDA

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was created in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who on Sept. 11, 2001 – unable to get to the World Trade Center any other way -- ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with 60 lbs. strapped on his back. He died in the towers.

His older brother, Frank Siller, who is chairman of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, spoke on “Fox & Friends” about the importance of helping veterans and first responders who serve their country and communities.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“My brother sacrificed his life on September 11th, 2001,” Siller said. “And through that sacrifice he inspired his siblings, oldest siblings, to be better people and to do good. This is the work we are doing. We are helping the greatest of all Americans, veterans coming home catastrophically injured.”