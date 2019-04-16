Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Marines
Published

Marine killed, 2 others injured in Camp Pendleton tactical vehicle accident

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Marine was killed and two others were injured in a tactical vehicle accident at Camp Pendleton in California during the weekend, officials said.

The Marine Corps announced Monday the serviceman was one of three members of the elite Marine Raiders unit involved in the accident during a unit training exercise.

The Marine Raider suffered critical injuries and was medically evacuated to a hospital, but died Sunday night.

MARINE ACCUSED OF SHOOTING, KILLING ANOTHER MARINE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

"Our thoughts are with his family and teammates," Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command said on Twitter.

A Marine was killed and two others were injured in a tactical vehicle accident over the weekend at Camp Pendleton in California.

A Marine was killed and two others were injured in a tactical vehicle accident over the weekend at Camp Pendleton in California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Q. Hamilton)

The Marine’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to base officials. The two other Marine Raiders received minor injuries.

CAMP PENDLETON MARINE MISSING IN CALIFORNIA MOUNTAINS LIKELY DIED, MARINE CORPS SAYS

An investigation into the deadly incident is underway.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The death was the second tragedy at Camp Pendleton in less than a week.

Last week, the Marine Corps announced a missing Marine from Camp Pendleton, who failed to return from a ski trip through California’s rugged Sierra Nevada, likely died of exposure from severe winter weather.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed