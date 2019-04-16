Marine killed, 2 others injured in Camp Pendleton tactical vehicle accident

A Marine was killed and two others were injured in a tactical vehicle accident at Camp Pendleton in California during the weekend, officials said.

The Marine Corps announced Monday the serviceman was one of three members of the elite Marine Raiders unit involved in the accident during a unit training exercise.

The Marine Raider suffered critical injuries and was medically evacuated to a hospital, but died Sunday night.

"Our thoughts are with his family and teammates," Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command said on Twitter.

The Marine’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to base officials. The two other Marine Raiders received minor injuries.

An investigation into the deadly incident is underway.

The death was the second tragedy at Camp Pendleton in less than a week.

Last week, the Marine Corps announced a missing Marine from Camp Pendleton, who failed to return from a ski trip through California’s rugged Sierra Nevada, likely died of exposure from severe winter weather.