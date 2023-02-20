Mardi Gras revelers suggest what President Biden should give up for Lent

As Lent begins, some Mardi Gras partygoers in the Big Easy shared ideas for what President Biden could sacrifice for the 40-day observance.

"His presidency," one woman visiting from Virginia said.

Kelly, a local, said there were "too many things to mention," when asked what the president should give up.

But most in New Orleans during the iconic holiday preferred to focus on partying over politics. And many were sure of one thing they aren't sacrificing this year: alcohol.

"I gave up drinking one year for Lent and I didn't look better, I didn't feel better, I didn't sleep better," Sally told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "I'm over it."

"I'm giving up beer for bourbon," quipped one man who was dressed as a bottle of Buffalo Trace.

Others in New Orleans said they plan to give up soda, sweets or meat for the religious observance celebrated by Christians around the world.

Laura said rather than making a sacrifice for Lent, she likes to do something extra.

"So instead of giving something up, it's like, what can I do today for somebody else?" she said.

To hear more from the Mardi Gras festivities, click here.