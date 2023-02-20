Expand / Collapse search
Mardi Gras revelers suggest what President Biden should give up for Lent

By Hannah Ray Lambert , Megan Myers | Fox News
Mardi Gras partygoers in New Orleans shared what they plan to give up for Lent, and their ideas for what President Biden could sacrifice during the 40-day observance.

NEW ORLEANS – As Lent begins, some Mardi Gras partygoers in the Big Easy shared ideas for what President Biden could sacrifice for the 40-day observance.

"His presidency," one woman visiting from Virginia said.

Kelly, a local, said there were "too many things to mention," when asked what the president should give up. 

One woman dressed as a bottle of Fireball for Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans said she'd like to give up "work" for Lent. (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital)

NEW ORLEANS MAYOR CAUGHT MAKING OBSCENE GESTURE DURING PRE-MARDI GRAS PARADE

But most in New Orleans during the iconic holiday preferred to focus on partying over politics. And many were sure of one thing they aren't sacrificing this year: alcohol.

"I gave up drinking one year for Lent and I didn't look better, I didn't feel better, I didn't sleep better," Sally told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "I'm over it."

"I'm giving up beer for bourbon," quipped one man who was dressed as a bottle of Buffalo Trace.

Others in New Orleans said they plan to give up soda, sweets or meat for the religious observance celebrated by Christians around the world.

Many participating in Mardi Gras festivities told Fox News Digital they wouldn't be giving up alcohol for Lent. (Hannah Ray Lambert/Fox News Digital)

Laura said rather than making a sacrifice for Lent, she likes to do something extra.

"So instead of giving something up, it's like, what can I do today for somebody else?" she said.

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.