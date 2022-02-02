Lent: What is it and why do we observe it?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lent is celebrated by Christians all over the world starting on Ash Wednesday, which this year is March 2, 2022.

It is a season of reflection and preparation leading up to Easter Sunday , which is celebrated this year on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

ASH WEDNESDAY, START OF LENT: WE MUST ‘TURN TO GOD’

Believers typically fast or give up certain food or activities for 40 days in commemoration of the 40 days that Jesus Christ fasted in the desert.

As the Bible describes, during this period of 40 days, Jesus was tempted by Satan before his public ministry began.

Shannon Bream, anchor of Fox News Channel's "FOX News @ Night with Shannon Bream," notes in her forthcoming book, "Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" (Fox News Books) — out in March 2022 — "So much of what we read in the Scriptures magnifies [the] same lesson over and over again: the journey is part of the process. What looks like a delay in getting to ‘the good stuff’ is an inescapable, necessary leg of the trip."

This perfectly describes the season of Lent.

"Jesus Himself modeled that for us in Matthew 3:13–4:25," Bream also writes.

"At the beginning of the passage we see John the Baptist baptizing Jesus," she says.

"As soon as Jesus was baptized, He went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and He saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him. And a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my Son, whom I love; with him I am well pleased’ (Matthew 3:16–17)," Bream adds.

"Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. After fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry" (Matthew 4:1-2).

"God Himself spoke from heaven, making clear to everyone that Jesus was indeed His son. Could there be a more perfect time for Jesus to launch into His public ministry?"

Bream goes on, "That wasn’t the plan." Instead, right after Jesus was baptized, he "was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil. After fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry' (Matthew 4:1–2)."

Cross of ashes

The season of Lent is observed in different ways by those who belong to different denominations.

On Ash Wednesday — the beginning of Lent — Roman Catholic, Anglican and other churches hold services in which churchgoers are marked with a cross of ashes as a symbol of death and sorrow for sin.

The Lenten season either ends on the evening of Maundy Thursday or on Holy Saturday, during Holy Week.

The term Lent comes from an old English word meaning "lengthen." It's observed in the spring as the days begin to get longer.