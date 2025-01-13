Expand / Collapse search
California

Maps show extent of wildfire devastation, homes destroyed

The Eaton and Pacific Palisades wildfires have burned nearly 40,000 acres

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
California fires are fueling a public heath emergency Video

California fires are fueling a public heath emergency

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the risks of smoke inhalation from the Los Angeles wildfires.

Los Angeles authorities revealed updated maps of the destruction left in the wake of wildfires across the city on Monday.

The maps focus on the impact of the Eaton and Pacific Palisades fires, two of the largest and least contained of the blazes. The maps show destruction on a per-structure basis, with red icons indicating a structure that has been at least 50% destroyed, while orange, yellow and green indicate more minor damage and black indicates no damage at all.

In total, the Eaton fire has impacted 885 structures, of which 674 were more than half destroyed, while 157 avoided damage entirely. The Pacific Palisades fire has impacted 664 structures, of which 485 were more than half destroyed, and just 127 avoided damage.

"Field damage inspections may be ongoing and subject to change as information is gathered and verified. The icons on the map indicate the current known status of the structure," city authorities noted.

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

More than 12,000 homes and businesses have been burned in the wildfires, with damage assessments still ongoing in affected areas. 

POWER GRID FAULTS SURGED RIGHT BEFORE LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES BEGAN: EXPERT

Last week, Cal Fire reported the Palisades and Eaton Fires to be among the top five most destructive in California history.

At least 24 people have been killed in the blazes, though recovery efforts are ongoing.

Both the Eaton and Palisades fires started Tuesday last week and have so far burned nearly 40,000 combined acres. The Eaton fire, which is centered around Pasadena, has caused 16 deaths, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says. The Palisades fire has claimed eight additional lives, and both fires remain largely uncontained as of Monday morning.

Palisades Fire burning in the Los Angeles area

An aerial view shows debris from burned properties, following the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 10, 2025. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole )

Fire authorities have clarified that not all "structures" referenced in the map are homes or businesses. They say things like sheds and even some vehicles are included in the "structures" count.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

