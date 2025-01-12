Newsom defends fire response with fact-check site linking to Dem Party fundraising platform

Gov. Gavin Newsom defended his handling of the raging fires in the Los Angeles area with a new website intended to combat "misinformation" that also links to Democratic Party fundraising giant ActBlue, Fox News Digital found.

Fires have been raging in the Los Angeles area since Tuesday, destroying thousands of acres and homes and leaving more than a dozen people dead in its wake. Newsom, amid criticisms of his handling of the fires, unveiled a new website this weekend to combat "misinformation" on California fire prevention and emergency efforts, linking to a website that raises donations through ActBlue.

"A lot of misinformation out there. Just launched a new site to ensure the public has access to fact-based data around the Southern CA wildfires," Newsom posted to X on Saturday.

"The TRUTH:- CA did NOT cut our firefighting budget. We have nearly doubled the size of our firefighting army and built the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet.

"- CA has INCREASED forest management ten-fold since we took office.

"- California will NOT allow for looting. Get the facts: http://californiafirefacts.com," the post concluded.

Californiafirefacts.com lists a handful of "lies" promoted on social media and by the media and Newsom’s "facts" responding to the claims, before touting a donation button at the bottom of the website, Fox News Digital found early Sunday morning.

"Contribute to the California Fire Foundation," the website says, identifying the fundraising effort as part of ActBlue, which will deliver donations to firefighters and devastated communities.

"Please make a contribution to the California Fire Foundation. It is a tax-deductible donation and the money will go directly to supporting firefighters and the communities they serve, including direct financial support to impacted residents," the fundraising section of the website adds.

When the donation button is clicked, the user is brought to an ActBlue URL where people can make donations from $25 to $1,000 – or a self-determined number. The donation page also boasts Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy political action committee, saying it will sign donors up for text updates from the PAC.

Newsom’s PAC was launched in 2023 and promoted as an effort to boost Democrats in "extremist" GOP-led states. ActBlue is a massive Democratic PAC focused on small dollar donations that has bolstered Democratic elections and efforts to the tune of more than $16 billion since its founding in 2004, according to its website.

The ActBlue URL promoting donations for the fires details again that any donations made will be delivered "directly" to "supporting firefighters and the communities they serve, including direct financial support to impacted residents."

Newsom's office told Fox News Digital that none of the donations made will be directed to the Democratic governor or his PAC.

"Not a cent of these donations go to Gavin Newsom or his PAC. Gov. Newsom is proud to have raised $450,000 for the Fire Foundation in small dollar contributions during these fires and is grateful for the people across the nation who have come together to help Californians in their time of need," Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click told Fox News Digital on Sunday.

The ActBlue website states that donations made via the platform include a 3.95% processing fee, which is passed on "to the groups using our platform." The New York Post reported that ActBlue waived the fees for fire donations, though the fundraising behemoth did not immediately respond to Fox Digital's request for comment on the reported waived fees.

Contributions made through ActBlue to charities are processed by AB Charities, and include a 3.95% fee that goes toward the cost of processing contributions, according to ActBlue. Processing fees from AB Charities do not go to political candidates, according to the group.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also called on the public to make donations to those affected by the fires through an ActBlue link.

"To help support the communities around L.A. being devastated by wildfires, can you split a donation between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles? 100% of your donation will go directly to these organizations," Warren posted to X on Saturday.

X community notes ripped the senator, saying, "This is not a link to charity. It is a link to a Democrat fundraising platform. They take 3.95% of all transactions. secure.actblue.com/pricing."

Fox Digital reached out to Warren's office on Sunday morning for comment, but did not receive a response.

Conservatives and critics of the governor sounded off on social media about the donation link through ActBlue, calling the move "disgraceful."

The wildfires have destroyed at least 12,300 homes around the Los Angeles area over five days, and left at least 16 people dead, while thousands of others were forced to evacuate. Residents, including Hollywood stars, have railed against Newsom for his handling of the devastation, including the fire hydrants that ran out of water amid the blaze.

"Why was there no water in the hydrants?" one resident who confronted Newsom last week asked, according to Fox 11. "What are you going to do and is it going to be different next time, and I will fill up the hydrants myself."

President-elect Trump, who has a years-long history of criticizing Newsom for the state’s repeated devastating fires, called on the governor to step down over the fires.

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" the president-elect declared in a Truth Social post this week.

Earlier in the week, Trump pinned blame for the LA County fires on Newsom and his environmental policies.

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California . Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

Newsom sent a letter to Trump, who will be inaugurated the nation’s 47th president on Jan. 20, over the weekend inviting him to the scene of the fires.

"In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines. Hundreds of thousands of Americans – displaced from their homes and fearful for the future – deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild," Newsom wrote.

"With respect and an open hand," he wrote.