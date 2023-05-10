Expand / Collapse search
California man's Tesla catches fire while driving on highway

Video of the incident shows emergency responders waiting for the flames to burn down before they can access the overheated battery

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Tesla catches fire while on California highway Video

Tesla catches fire while on California highway

An Elk Grove man's Tesla caught on fire while he was driving on Highway 99 in Sacramento, California on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Video by Bishal Malla) 

A man in California narrowly avoided tragedy after his Tesla vehicle erupted in flames as he was driving down the highway.

Bishal Malla was headed onto Highway 99 near Cosumnes River Boulevard when he felt his Tesla begin to shake, according to local outlet KCRA 3.

After pulling over and getting out of the car, Malla immediately spotted smoke billowing from underneath the vehicle. He quickly called 911.

Tesla fire california

Firefighters stand by as they allow the Tesla electrical fire to burn itself down until they can reach the battery.

Soon, the smoke gave way to flames, and the car was set ablaze.

Video from the incident shows the white Tesla entirely engulfed in the inferno as firefighters wait for the vehicle to burn itself out.

Tesla vehicles charge at a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California, US, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmakers latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Tesla vehicles charge at a Tesla Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The electrical fires caused by EV batteries are best left to burn down until the battery can be accessed, emergency responders said.

"The issue with the electric vehicles is access to the batteries," said Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Kasparian. "The batteries are what are causing the enormous amount of heat buildup."

The Tesla car fire erupted as the driver was heading to get onto Highway 99 in California. (Getty)

Kasparian continued, "A lot of times fire departments will just let the vehicle burn until it’s down to the point where they can actually access the batteries and put water or firefighting foam on the batteries themselves."

Malla told KCRA that he was on his way home to pick up his family and drive to party when the fire erupted.

"I’m just speechless right now," he told the outlet.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com