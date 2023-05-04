Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Jefferson County: Shooting at Tesla charging station leaves one dead, one in custody

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the second individual initially fled the scene but later called 911 to report he was involved in the shooting

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities said one victim is dead after an altercation at a Tesla charging station in Jefferson County Wednesday escalated into a fatal shooting.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said one male 33-year-old victim was deceased, and another man was in custody after a shooting in the 5500 block of W 20th Ave. in Edgewater.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said. He was not identified.

Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

DENVER TO SPEND UP TO $20 MILLION ON MIGRANTS IN JUST SIX MONTHS, OFFICIALS SAY

A Tesla charging station

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting incident at a Tesla charging station.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

According to Fulton, the second individual initially fled the scene but later called 911 to report he was involved in the shooting.

He was then detained, Fulton said.

MAN WHO KILLED A 13-YEAR-OLD IN DENVER ROAD RAGE SHOOTING WAS SANE, PSYCHOLOGIST

The spokesperson said two shots were fired during the altercation, but only one struck the victim. Police did not say if the same individual fired both shots.

The Tesla logo

One victim is dead and another is in custody after an altercation escalated into a shooting in Jefferson County, Colorado. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Law enforcement did not confirm if the suspect in the shooting was also a Tesla driver.

Investigators have not determined what prompted the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.