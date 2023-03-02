Expand / Collapse search
Tesla's 1950s-style drive-in diner and movie charging station revealed

First location will be in Hollywood

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla wants to make it fun to charge your electric car.

The automaker, whose network of Superchargers has started opening up to vehicles made by other brands, has been planning to open a station with diner and a drive-in movie for several years, and revealed the first image of what it might look like during its investor day presentation on Wednesday.

The rendering was on a presentation deck titled "Can't forget to Do Cool S***" and showed a 1950s-inspired, rounded building with chrome, light strips and a rooftop terrace.

Superchargers are spread throughout the parking lot that surrounds it and a large movie screen looms above.

Tesla's first diner is set to be built in Hollywood.

Tesla has also filed for trademark protection for its name to be used for restaurant services.

The company purchased a former Shakey's Pizza location for $16 million.

No further details were shared, like what is inside and expected to be on the menu; however, last year, Tesla purchased a $16 million property on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, California, to build on. The location used to be the home of a Shakey's Pizza.

A firm timetable for construction has not been announced.

Tesla may soon offer a wireless charging mat for its cars.

There was another teaser image posted alongside it that appeared to show a Tesla in a garage using a wireless charging mat on the floor, but the presenter did not reference either image directly, only saying that "we also want to make sure that we continue to focus on providing really incredible charging experiences."

Tesla does not currently offer the technology, which uses inductive charging like a smartphone charging pad, but it would allow owners to simply park their car over it to charge without having to plug it in.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.