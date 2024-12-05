Manhunt for UnitedHealth CEO shooting suspect enters second day as Starbucks visit draws scrutiny

The manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's alleged assassin continues for a second day on Thursday, as the suspected gunman's Starbucks visit draws scrutiny.



The New York City Police Department has released surveillance images of the alleged killer – seen in a dark-colored jacket, with his hood drawn and the lower portion of his face covered – while inside an undisclosed Starbucks location.

Thompson was gunned down from behind just after 6:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, which was later that day set to host UnitedHealthcare's annual investors conference.

Investigators are also examining a cup recovered from the trash at a Starbucks near the shooting scene.

At the Starbucks, the male suspect appears to be carrying the same backpack depicted in surveillance images released by the NYPD from the shooting scene, as well as graphic surveillance video obtained by Fox News Digital capturing what investigators have deemed the "premeditated, pre-planned and targeted attack."

Police have said Thompson, who leaves behind a wife and two children, had been in town from Minnesota since Monday and was staying across the street.

Police sources told the New York Post that the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" were written on the live rounds and casings left behind by the assassin after the shooting.

Evidence also shows that each bullet and casing had just one word written on it, leading them to believe he may have been trying to leave a message, sources said.

In the shocking video obtained by Fox News Digital, Thompson is seen walking down a New York City sidewalk when a masked man wearing a black hooded jacket and a backpack walks up behind him and raises a handgun.

The culprit fires off several shots. At one point, the gun appeared to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.

Following the shooting, the suspect walked between two vehicles, got onto a bike, then disappeared into Central Park, the NYPD said.

It was previously reported that the suspect used a Citibike – which can be tracked – but the NYPD has clarified that the incident did not involve that type of bike.

Investigators hope accompanying evidence left behind will help identify him, including a cellphone discovered in an alleyway near the hotel.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.com.

The NYPD said a search warrant was also being conducted in the victim's nearby hotel room as investigators worked to find out if any threats had been made against the CEO.

The annual Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center, just blocks away from the shooting scene, went off without a hitch on Wednesday night as Thompson's killer remained at large.



