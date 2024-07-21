AI bicycle safety device could warn of dangerous car collision

The roads are becoming increasingly dangerous for cyclists, and the numbers paint a grim picture. Recently, we hit a heartbreaking milestone: the highest number of bicycle fatalities ever recorded in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 1,105 cyclists lost their lives on public roads. It’s a stark reminder that, despite well-intentioned efforts from various government agencies, we still fall short in keeping cyclists safe.

But here's how things could improve. A game-changing gadget called Survue could keep cyclists safe on the roads. Sure, we've seen bike radar systems before, but Survue? It appears to be in a league of its own. By tapping into the power of artificial intelligence, this device is taking cyclist protection to a whole new level.

Let's be honest. I am sure there are a lot of you out there who would love to hop on a bike more often but are held back by safety worries. Who can blame you? With Survue hitting the road, we might just see a shift in how you view cycling safety.

A bicycle safety device that goes beyond traditional radar

Developed by Maine-based entrepreneur Josh Fox, Survue is an innovative device that looks to address the limitations of existing bicycle radar systems. While conventional systems primarily focus on the speed of approaching vehicles, Survue takes a more holistic approach by considering multiple factors to assess potential risks.

While Survue is not the first AI-based bicycle safety device to enter the market, it intends to differentiate itself through its comprehensive approach and compact design. Survue's key features include AI-powered vehicle detection, 3D location and path prediction, vehicle type identification, automatic video recording and an enhanced taillight alerting system.

In case you are wondering what Survue actually means, it is derived from two French words: sûr, meaning safe, and vue, meaning view.

How Survue works

Unlike traditional radar-based systems, Survue utilizes a camera and sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze the road behind the cyclist. The device can detect approaching vehicles, determine their speed and location, and even predict their trajectory. This advanced analysis allows Survue to differentiate between passing vehicles and those that pose a potential collision risk.

How does the device alert cyclists and motorists when they are in a hazardous situation?

When Survue detects a potentially hazardous situation, it alerts the cyclist in multiple ways. These include an audible alarm on the device, notifications via an optional iOS/Android app, and visual displays on a handlebar-mounted smartphone. It alerts motorists or distracted drivers by increasing the flashing frequency of the integrated 80-lumen tail light.

Technical specifications of cyclist AI safety device

Survue weighs 125 grams and measures 3.5 inches by 2 inches x 1.5 inches. Its battery life is up to six hours between charges. It can detect vehicles at a range of up to 360 feet and features an 80-lumen light visible from one mile away. The device also supports Bluetooth connectivity for integration with third-party apps. It is also compatible with most bike computers.

Video recording for legal protection

One of Survue's standout features is its ability to automatically record video footage of approaching vehicles from the rear that trigger elevated alerts. This feature provides cyclists with valuable evidence in case of accidents or legal proceedings.

How to get your hands on Survue

Survue is currently available through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. With a modest goal of $5,000, the campaign has already surpassed expectations. Head over to Survue's Kickstarter page to learn more about the pledge tiers and be among the first to experience this AI-powered cycling safety device.

Kurt's key takeaways

By combining AI-powered detection, predictive analysis and automatic video recording, Survue offers cyclists a more comprehensive and proactive approach to road safety. As cycling continues to grow in popularity, innovations like Survue may play a crucial role in making roads safer for all users. However, the actual test of Survue's effectiveness will come once it reaches the hands of everyday cyclists.

