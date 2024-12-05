Expand / Collapse search
UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin believed to have left a message at the scene on bullet casings: report

Evidence at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder show the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" written on live rounds and casings left behind

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder caught-on-video Video

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder caught-on-video

Surveillance video showing United Healthcare CEO, 50-year-old Brian Thompson, before he is killed by a gunman in Midtown Manhattan. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

New evidence suggests that the suspect who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday may have left a message behind on the bullet casings at the scene.

Police sources told the New York Post that the words "deny," "depose" and "defend" were written on the live rounds and casings left behind by the assassin after the shooting.

Evidence also shows that each bullet and casing had just one word written on it leading them to believe he may have been trying to leave a message, sources said.

In a shocking video obtained by Fox News Digital, Thompson is seen walking down a New York City sidewalk when a masked man wearing a black hooded jacket and a backpack walks up behind him and raises a handgun.

The scene where the CEO of United Healthcare was shot to death in what looks to be a targeted attack.

Scene near the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, NY where a man was shot to death Wednesday morning, according to police. The victim is reported to be 50 year-old, Brian Thompson, CEO of United Healthcare. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The culprit fires off several shots. At one point, the gun appeared to jam. The assailant then appears to smack the gun on the side while walking toward the victim, who is attempting to get away.

Following the shooting, the suspect walked between two vehicles, got onto a bike then disappeared into Central Park, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

It was previously reported that the suspect used a Citibike – which can be tracked – but the NYPD has clarified that the incident did not involve that type of bike.

Surveillance footage still shows the suspect in the shooting death of the CEO of United Healthcare was shot to death in what looks to be a targeted attack.

A surveillance image released by the NYPD shows the suspect in the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

Investigators hope accompanying evidence left behind will help identify him, including a cellphone discovered in an alleyway near the hotel where the shooting occurred as well as a cup in a trash can at a nearby Starbucks. 

UnitedHealth Group released a statement expressing their condolences and surprise at the day's events.

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

This 2017 file photo of Brian Thompson was released via Businesswire when he was named Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit in 2017. (Businesswire)

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare. Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website by visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.com.

