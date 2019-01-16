Fleeing pedestrians swiped by truck that sped onto sidewalk in video

Police in Oregon are searching for the driver of a truck captured on surveillance video speeding down a sidewalk and plowing into three fleeing pedestrians last week.

Surveillance cameras outside a suburban home near Wilkes Park in Northeast Portland caught the apparent hit-and-run just before 5 p.m., FOX12 Oregon reported.

NEW YORK GAS STATION MANAGER MOWED DOWN BY DRIVER WHO STOLE $22 WORTH OF FUEL, COPS SAY

“It looked very intentional,” Javier Gonzales, whose cameras recorded the incident, told the station.

The footage shows three males walking down a sidewalk when they suddenly break into a sprint. The gray pickup with a canopy is seen speeding after the trio, sliding onto the sidewalk and visibly striking at least one of the fleeing pedestrians. The truck then loops back around the park as the trio picks themselves up and continues to run away.

ILLINOIS STATE TROOPER FATALLY STRUCK WHILE INVESTIGATING VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the pedestrians were hurt or what caused the crash. The identities of the trio also remained unknown. None of those involved reported the incident to police, the Oregonian reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Portland police ask anyone with information relating to the incident to contact its traffic division at 503-823-2103.