Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York man who killed 4-year-old when he was 13 released from prison

Eric M. Smith served 28 years for the murder

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New York man who killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in 1993 when he was 13 years old has been released from prison after being granted parole last October.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website says Eric M. Smith was released from the Woodbourne Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

FUNERAL HONORS SLAIN NYPD DETECTIVE WILBERT MORA

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Eric Smith served 28 years for the murder of Derrick Robie. Authorities said Smith lured the younger boy into a wooded area near the victim’s home in Savona in western New York and beat him to death with a rock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Your Money