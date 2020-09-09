Man stranded in a lake saved by floating Tiki bar of priests: 'Sign from God'

He prayed for help and it arrived.

A man stranded in 30 feet of water in upstate New York hanging on for dear life to his life jacket, his kayak and his new $1,400 smartphone – wound up getting rescued by men of the Lord: a floating tiki bar of priests.

Jimmy MacDonald, who is a substance abuse counselor and recovered substance abuser, was saved by the Paulist Fathers, a Catholic religious community from St. Joseph’s Seminary in Washington, D.C., who helped with the Tiki Tours staff.

“A movement of the Holy Spirit” is how one of the seminarians, Noah Ismael, told NBC Washington about how the group of holy men serendipitously discovered MacDonald at Lake George in Albany.

“We’re missionaries,” added Chris Malano, a second-year seminarian, according to WNYT. “For us, that day, that was our mission to be present and to help someone in need.”

MacDonald had drifted away from his family while snapping pictures.

The choppy water kept him from getting back to shore – leaving him in huge fear before the saintly rescue.

“That’s when I said, ‘Alright, I think I might die today. I think this might be it.’ I prayed to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for help,” MacDonald said according to WNYT.

He’s extremely grateful to his good Samaritans.

“I just take that as a sign from God that he’s got me here for a real reason,” said MacDonald.