Shooting
Published

Man shot in chest at Miami-Dade shooting range, airlifted to hospital: police

Despite witness reports, Miami-Dade police cannot confirm that the Trail Glades shooting range victim was an instructor

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing , Anders Hagstrom , Mitch Picasso | Fox News
A man in Florida was shot in the chest inside a shooting range in Miami-Dade on Wednesday, according to local police.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was loaded into an ambulance on the scene and subsequently airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department told Fox News Digital. MDPD could not confirm reports from local media that the victim was an instructor at the gun range. The county-owned gun range, Trail Glades Range, declined to comment on the incident.

Multiple reports say law enforcement officers frequently use the gun range for practice, and the shooting reportedly occurred in the area of the gun range officers typically use.

"On the police range side it’s mainly Customs and Border [Protection], they come on Wednesday for practice," witness Dario Pederajo told WPLG. "Several police officers came running over to the civilian side of the range, where the main office is, and said someone had been shot, stop shooting."

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.